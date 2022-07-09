Introducing The Batavian's opinion section

The Batavian now has an opinion section.

This will become our central hub for community discussions about a variety of issues. We welcome submissions of op-ed pieces and letters to the editor (we've never accepted letters before). Submissions must be made either through the website (register for an account and login in the box on the left side of the page) or through email to [email protected].

All points of view are welcome.

We do have rules and guidelines. You can read them here.

We will no longer have comments on stories but we do have comments on opinion pieces posted to the opinion section. Posts to the opinion section will not be shared on The Batavian's Facebook page but will remain exclusive to the website.

The "recent comments" box remains on the left side of the home page and this will contain links to comments made on posts in the opinion section.