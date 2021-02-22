Local Matters

February 22, 2021 - 1:20pm

Investigation ongoing into unoccupied snowmobile hit by CSX train in Darien

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Darien.

151694918_3876768045678228_2422163626078917254_n.jpg

Deputies are continuing an investigation into an accident at about 8 p.m., Friday at Harlow Road in Darien involving an unoccupied snowmobile and a CSX train

Chief Deputy Brian Frieday said there is no new information available since Friday's incident but that deputies are tracking down some leads on the operator.

According to information related to deputies Friday night, the snowmobile was registered out of Rochester but the registration was expired. 

There were apparently tracks in the snow of somebody who walked away from the snowmobile before it was hit.

Reader-submitted photos.

151664160_3876767785678254_3317935371361370922_n.jpg

blue button