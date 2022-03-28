It's no Fishtale: Restaurant on Evans has closed

Fishtales Hideaway, an intimate fine dining restaurant at 107 Evans St., Batavia, has closed.

Ryan Fannin, who has run the restaurant recently for his parents Todd and Grace Fannin, said the prolonged slow down in the restaurant business since the start of the pandemic made keeping the doors open unsustainable.

"It was a tough decision for me," Ryan said. "I would have loved to keep it open for everybody in town."

As manager of a seafood restaurant, Ryan said he was hoping Lent would generate a return to pre-pandemic customer volume, but it didn't happen. He said when he's driven around town on Friday nights and looked into other restaurants, it seems those establishments haven't returned to previous customer volume.

Lynn Bezon, broker with Reliant Realty, represents property owner Chuck Keating and she said she's already looking for a new tenant for the building. She will list the vacancy with the multiple listing service soon.

Todd and Grace moved to Florida for Todd's health some time back and are now operating a small restaurant there, Ryan said.