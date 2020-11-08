Jackson School moves to virtual learning for two weeks in response to COVID cases
Two employees at Jackson Primary School tested positive for COVID-19 and were symptomatic while on campus so Superintendent Anibal Soler today announced that the school will be moving to 100 percent virtual learning for the next two weeks starting tomorrow.
Jackson, with pupils in grades pre-kindergarten through second, is the only school in the City School district moving to virtual learning for the time being.
Virtual learning will be in effect until Nov. 30.
Letter to parents and staff:
I am writing to provide you an important update regarding COVID-19 and Jackson Primary School.
Out of an abundance of caution, we will be moving Jackson Primary School to 100-percent Virtual Remote Learning effective immediately and will return back to our hybrid in-person learning model on Monday, Nov. 30.
This extended period of in-person learning closure is our attempt to disrupt the spread of COVID-19 on our Jackson Primary campus and will hopefully avoid us having multiple interruptions or closures to our school programming as we continue to await additional test results.
Please also note, all non-identified staff will report to work tomorrow as normal to continue to teach and support students remotely. Access to meals including breakfast and lunch, will continue to be provided daily for any individual 18 and under in the household.
New York State has launched the “School COVID Report Card” site, where you can view COVID-19 data associated with all schools in New York. To protect the privacy of students and staff, we will never release personally identifiable information.
Please continue to be vigilant in your efforts and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19. For additional reliable information on preventing the spread of COVID-19, please go to www.cdc.gov or www.health.ny.gov.
Please also don’t hesitate to contact Jackson Primary School or the District if you have any questions or concerns.
Better Together… WE are Batavia!
Anibal Soler Jr.
Superintendent of Schools