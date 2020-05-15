Jacobs highlights Parlato's 'negative' campaign

Press release:

As first reported by the Buffalo News, the Republican chairs in the 27th District have demanded that Beth Parlato “suspend (her) negative campaign and promote your own candidacy rather than viciously attacking others." (Buffalo News, 5/13/20)

“GOP leaders say they imposed one requirement on candidates interviewing for the 27th Congressional District seat back in January: refrain from attacks on fellow Republicans. Now those same chairmen from the district's eight counties accuse Beth A. Parlato, the family law attorney competing in the June 23rd Republican primary, of breaking her promise with "nasty, negative" mailings and television ads aimed at Christopher L. Jacobs…” (Buffalo News, 5/13/20)

“…party leaders say Parlato's jabs at Jacobs could threaten his efforts to win a special election against Democrat Nate McMurray..” (Buffalo News, 5/13/20)

" 'We respectfully ask that you keep your commitment to run a positive campaign that avoids dividing the vote and potentially costing the Republican Party a member of Congress in the special election,' the leaders told Parlato. 'Please suspend your negative campaign and promote your own candidacy rather than viciously attacking others.' The letter is signed by all eight leaders of the district's Republican committees."(Buffalo News, 5/13/20)

“Republican chairs in the district said by running those ads, Parlato is squelching on a promise she made during the special election candidate nomination process.” (Spectrum News, 5/14/20)

“Ontario County Republican Chairwoman Trisha Turner, speaking for the leaders' group, said Wednesday she is 'deeply offended' by the Parlato efforts and insists they represent a broken promise.” (Buffalo News, 5/13/20)

" 'No one's ever told her to get out, not to run, just not to do something that would be destructive to a special election and she committed to that and she's broken that commitment,' Turner says.” (Spectrum News, 5/14/20)

…"You pay people a lot of money to create that kind of negative imagery," Turner said, adding that attacks against a fellow Republican competing against McMurray at the same time as the primary are inappropriate. Turner also noted Parlato's earlier criticism of Robert G. Ortt, the North Tonawanda state senator who dropped out of the race after losing the party nod to Jacobs and whom Turner originally supported.” (Buffalo News, 5/13/20)

One county chair described Parlato’s negative campaign as “the continuation of a destructive behavior pattern for her own self-promotion,” and said it seems “like she's working with Nate McMurray." (Buffalo News, 5/13/20)