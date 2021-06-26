Jam At The Ridge: Claudia Hoyser, 'Drinkin' With the Boys'

Video Sponsor

The first big concert weekend of 2021 at The Ridge NY kicked off Friday with Rochester's country singer/songwriter Claudia Hoyser. The night was also a celebration of her birthday and the release of her new album, "Red Lights Turning Green."

This afternoon gates open at 4 o'clock at The Ridge for a concert headlined by Travis Tritt. Also performing are opening acts Julian Eliza Music & Sunshine James, and the Shaun Abbott Band. VIP tickets, with special seating and pre-event party, are sold out. General admission (bring your own chair) seating is still available.

The Ridge is located at 8101 Conlon Road, Le Roy.