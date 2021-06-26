Local Matters

June 26, 2021 - 10:25am

Jam At The Ridge: Claudia Hoyser, 'Drinkin' With the Boys'

posted by Howard B. Owens in Claudia Hoyser, Jam at the Ridge, The Ridge NY, Le Roy, music, the batavian sessions.
The first big concert weekend of 2021 at The Ridge NY kicked off Friday with Rochester's country singer/songwriter Claudia Hoyser. The night was also a celebration of her birthday and the release of her new album, "Red Lights Turning Green."

This afternoon gates open at 4 o'clock at The Ridge for a concert headlined by Travis Tritt. Also performing are opening acts Julian Eliza Music & Sunshine James, and the Shaun Abbott Band. VIP tickets, with special seating and pre-event party, are sold out. General admission (bring your own chair) seating is still available.

The Ridge is located at 8101 Conlon Road, Le Roy.

