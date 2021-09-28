Jennifer Noble of Craigs Creamery launches FarmDrop of Western NY

Press release:

Jennifer Noble, of Craigs Creamery, a dairy cooperative based in Pavilion, NY has officially launched FarmDrop of Western NY. Initially founded in Blue Hill, Maine, FarmDrop is a mission-focused organization that is dedicated to supporting local growers and producers by making their products available online to local communities.

“FarmDrop offers a safe and convenient way to shop farm-fresh produce and locally made products,” said Jennifer Noble. “Our website offers the very best seasonal products our region has to offer. By keeping items local we’re reducing our carbon footprint while also maintaining dollars in our region. It’s also been a means to reconnect customers and producers with a modern approach. We are growing quickly to meet demand, with a goal to provide access to fresh produce and healthy food in a number of ways: we offer contactless pickup, we will soon be a SNAP retailer, and this fall we will launch delivery.”

Western NY FarmDrop orders can be placed at farmdrop.us Saturdays at 9 am until Tuesdays at 11:59 pm. Pick-ups take place on Thursdays at one of two WNY locations: Dublin Corners Farm Brewery in Linwood or Clover Oak Heritage Acres in Batavia. A third pick-up location in Livonia is slated to begin this week.

“As a dairy farmer, I know how critical it is to have support from the local community,” added Noble. “This program provides access to the e-commerce tools and marketing support that many farmers in our area would otherwise not have access to. For anyone interested in being a producer, they can reach out directly to me at [email protected]. At the end of the day, people can order high-quality products year-round and the money stays right here in our local community. Now it’s time to get the word out that we’re here, ready to serve, support, and grow.”