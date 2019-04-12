K-Kids prepare 4,000 Easter eggs for big hunt April 20

K-Kids at St. Joe's yesterday filled 4,000 plastic Easter eggs with candy and prizes for the annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park at 9 a.m., April 20.

Hundreds of children from the area are expected to scramble for Easter eggs during the hunt.

From left, Ben Landers, Addison Yasses, Guinnevere Clark, Summer Campopiano, Maria Prattico, Eliana Therrien, and Logan Dryja.