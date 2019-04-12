Local Matters

April 12, 2019 - 11:14am

K-Kids prepare 4,000 Easter eggs for big hunt April 20

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Kiwanis Club, batavia, St. Joe's, Easter, news.

kiwaniseasterbunny2019.jpg

K-Kids at St. Joe's yesterday filled 4,000 plastic Easter eggs with candy and prizes for the annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt at Centennial Park at 9 a.m., April 20.

Hundreds of children from the area are expected to scramble for Easter eggs during the hunt. 

kiwaniseasterbunny2019-2.jpg

From left, Ben Landers, Addison Yasses, Guinnevere Clark, Summer Campopiano, Maria Prattico, Eliana Therrien, and Logan Dryja.

kiwaniseasterbunny2019-3.jpg

