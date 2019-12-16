Kindness at Jackson Primary celebrated with pizza and a visit from a firefighter

Each month at Jackson Primary School, students learn about a different character trait and this month they learned about kindness.

The community member who helped them with their kindness lessons this month was Capt. Greg Ireland, Batavia Fire Department. Ireland made a video where he read a book about kindness and gave the children a tour of the fire hall.

Today, he had lunch with several of the students and talked with the children about kindness, especially how firefighters are kind. They all ate pizza. One student from each class was selected to attend the lunch based on a teacher recommendation for exemplifying kindness at school.

All of the students at the lunch received a certificate recognizing their kindness.