April 5, 2019 - 11:54am
'King Lear' opens tonight at the Harvester 56 Theater
Batavia Players
Batavia Players premier their production of Shakespeare's "King Lear" at 7:30 p.m. at the Harvester 56 Theater.
There are also performances at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Next weekend, there will be two performances, Friday and Saturday, at the Wyoming Village Hall.
Tickets are available at the box office prior to each performance.
Cast:
- King Lear, Norm Argulski
- Gonoril, Wendy Williams
- Duke of Albany, Sean Williams
- Regan, Kathy Johns
- Duke of Cornwall, Xander Farley
- Cordelia, Malloryann Flanagan
- Duke of Burgundy, Russell Lang
- King of France, Paul Meloon
- Fool, Cynthia Nelson
- Earl of Gloucester, Kevin Partridge
- Edgar, James Barcomb
- Edmund, Anthony Baldwin-Giambrone
- Earl of Kent, Steve Coburn
- Oswald, Erin Stamp
- Lewis, Jim Lewis
- Doctor Gerhart, Dorothy Gerhart
- Curan, Patrick D. Burk
- Captain, Michele Stamp
- Messenger/Herald, Jocelyn Coburn
- Jailor, Russell Lang
