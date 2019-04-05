Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 5, 2019 - 11:54am

'King Lear' opens tonight at the Harvester 56 Theater

posted by Howard B. Owens in Harvester 56 Theater, theater, arts, entertainment, news, batavia, Batavia Players.

kinglearplayers2019.jpg

Batavia Players premier their production of Shakespeare's "King Lear" at 7:30 p.m. at the Harvester 56 Theater.

There are also performances at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Next weekend, there will be two performances, Friday and Saturday, at the Wyoming Village Hall.

Tickets are available at the box office prior to each performance.

Cast:

  • King Lear, Norm Argulski
  • Gonoril, Wendy Williams 
  • Duke of Albany, Sean Williams
  • Regan, Kathy Johns
  • Duke of Cornwall, Xander Farley
  • Cordelia, Malloryann Flanagan
  • Duke of Burgundy, Russell Lang
  • King of France, Paul Meloon
  • Fool, Cynthia Nelson
  • Earl of Gloucester, Kevin Partridge
  • Edgar, James Barcomb
  • Edmund, Anthony Baldwin-Giambrone
  • Earl of Kent, Steve Coburn
  • Oswald, Erin Stamp
  • Lewis, Jim Lewis
  • Doctor Gerhart, Dorothy Gerhart
  • Curan, Patrick D. Burk
  • Captain, Michele Stamp
  • Messenger/Herald, Jocelyn Coburn
  • Jailor, Russell Lang

kinglearplayers2019-2.jpg

kinglearplayers2019-3.jpg

kinglearplayers2019-4.jpg

kinglearplayers2019-5.jpg

kinglearplayers2019-6.jpg

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

April 2019

S M T W T F S
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button