Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 26, 2019 - 12:21am

Kitchen fire reported on South Main Street, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire, news, batavia.

A kitchen fire, reported as a structure fire, is reported at 62 S. Main St., Batavia.

It's a lower apartment. Occupants are evacuating.

City fire dispatched.

UPDATE 12:22 a.m.: Police officers on scene report heavy smoke showing.

UPDATE 12:24 a.m.: A first responder says flames are showing at the back of the structure.

UPDATE 12:26 a.m.: "Small kitchen fire. Looks like it's extending into the cabinets. Have water on it now," says a firefighter.

UPDATE 12:30 a.m.: Fire is out; checking for extensions. Fourth platoon is called to city fire headquarters.

UPDATE 12:46 a.m.: Fire command requests Red Cross to aid two adults and four children who live in the apartment.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button