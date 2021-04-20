Kiwanis donates 'Karę Packages' to local veterans

With the help of Kiwanis members in the region, the Kiwanis Club of Batavia has put together 40 care packages for veterans in our community.

Members of the Kiwanis Club dropped off the "Kare Packages" at the Veterans Services Office yesterday.

Key contributions came from Kiwanis members Joe Van Cura, owner of Mission Coffee in Rochester, and Dave DiFranco, director of VPAC (Veterans-Plus Assistance Corp.).

Photo: Heather Henders, Lt. Gov. of the Genesee Division of Kiwanis, Bill Joyce, veterans services officer, Stefano Napolitano, VP of Batavia Kiwanis, and Peter Guppenberger, Kiwanis past president.