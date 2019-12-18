Local Matters

December 18, 2019 - 12:17pm

Lady Gophers 3-1 after victory over Cal-Mum

posted by Howard B. Owens in Pavilion, basketball, sports.

lowepavilionhoospdec182019.jpg

Pavilion is now 3-1 in girls basketball after the Gophers beat Cal-Mum Tuesday night 41-27.

Lauren Kingsley led Pavilion with 13 pts, 21 rebounds, and three blocks. Karlee Zinkievich scored 11 points and had five steals and five assists. Lindsay Lowe had 10 rebounds and scored two points.

Photos by Ryan Paddock.

Top photo: Lindsay Lowe fights through Cal-Mum pressure for a basket.

laurenpavilionhoospdec182019.jpg

Lauren Kingsley towers over Cal-Mum defenders to sink a shot at the beginning of the first quarter.

emilypavilionhoospdec182019.jpg

Emily Kingsley goes up for a shot in the third quarter.

sheapavilionhoospdec182019.jpg

Shea Amberger on defense.

