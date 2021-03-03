Lady Hornets beat Lyndonville on Senior Night

On Senior Night, Oakfield-Alabama beat Lyndonville 58-39.

Danica Porter scored 15 points for the Hornets and Makena Reding scored 14. Porter hit five three-point shots.

In other girls basketball last night, Batavia beat Olympia 55-35 (click here for coverage).

In boys basketball:

Hornell beat Le Roy 57-52

Pavilion beat Mount Morris 50-39

Batavia beat Pembroke 72-40. The Blue Devils are now 11-0 on the season.

Photos by Kristin Smith.