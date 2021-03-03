March 3, 2021 - 1:06pm
Lady Hornets beat Lyndonville on Senior Night
posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, sports, basketball.
On Senior Night, Oakfield-Alabama beat Lyndonville 58-39.
Danica Porter scored 15 points for the Hornets and Makena Reding scored 14. Porter hit five three-point shots.
In other girls basketball last night, Batavia beat Olympia 55-35 (click here for coverage).
In boys basketball:
- Hornell beat Le Roy 57-52
- Pavilion beat Mount Morris 50-39
- Batavia beat Pembroke 72-40. The Blue Devils are now 11-0 on the season.
Photos by Kristin Smith.
Comments