March 3, 2021 - 1:06pm

Lady Hornets beat Lyndonville on Senior Night

posted by Howard B. Owens in oakfield-alabama, sports, basketball.

oamar22021-91_websize.jpg

On Senior Night, Oakfield-Alabama beat Lyndonville 58-39.

Danica Porter scored 15 points for the Hornets and Makena Reding scored 14. Porter hit five three-point shots.

In other girls basketball last night, Batavia beat Olympia 55-35 (click here for coverage).

In boys basketball:

  • Hornell beat Le Roy 57-52
  • Pavilion beat Mount Morris 50-39
  • Batavia beat Pembroke 72-40. The Blue Devils are now 11-0 on the season.

Photos by Kristin Smith.

oamar22021-83_websize.jpg

oamar22021-68_websize.jpg

oamar22021-49_websize.jpg

oamar22021-35_websize.jpg

