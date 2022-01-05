Lady Hornets stay undefeated with win over Kendall

Kelsey Schlagenhauf scored 12 points, 11 rebounds, and five steals to help lead Oakfield-Alabama to a 51-28 win over Kendall on Tuesday night in girls basketball.

Caitlin Ryan had 12 points, Makena Reding, nine, and Broke Reding, eight.

"Our girls played a solid 32 minutes against a well-coached and physical Kendall team," said Head Coach Jeff Schlagenhaufj. "All eight girls contributed. Brooke Reding was all over the court tonight.

"I can't say enough about the job Piper (Hyde), Alea (Grof) and Alaina (Manges) did defensively when they came in," he added. "They maintained our defensive effort and played extremely well for younger players. They improve each and every day."

The Hornets are now 11-0 on the season.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.