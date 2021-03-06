Lady Lancers finish regular season undefeated

Dakota Brinkman and Byrnn Walczak both scored 13 points Friday night in Alexander to help Elba to a 53-44 victory over the Trojans.

Laci Sewer, nine points, and Brinkman both hit a pair of three-point shots.

Maddie Muehlig scored seven points and Taylor Augello, six.

Walczak made it a double-double with 10 rebounds. Augello also had 10 rebounds.

For Alexander, Hallie Kramer scored 12 points and Natalie Whitmore scored 11. Ally Mileham scored 10. Whitmore had 10 rebounds and Melanie Pohl, who scored five points, had 11 rebounds.

The Lady Lancers finish the regular season at 11-0. Friday's win was the first time this year that their margin of victory was less than 10 points.

In other girls games:

Pavilion beat Cal-Mum 43-23 (Pavilion also finishes the regular season undefeated at 10-0)

Le Roy beat Letchworth 53-33

Oakfield-Alabama beat Pembroke 49-43

In boys basketball:

Notre Dame beat Alexander 63-52

Oakfield-Alabama beat Pembroke, 68-51

Wheatland-Chili beat Byron-Bergen 68-57

Photos by Debra Reilly.