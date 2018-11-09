Lamb family donates money from pumpkin stand to food pantry at O-A Elementary School

Chloe Lamb, 9, and Claire Lamb, 7, presented a check today for $1,803 to Lynn Gehlert, vice principal at Oakfield-Alabama Elementary School called "Fuel Young Minds."

Matt and Kendra Lamb with help from Chloe and Claire have set up a pumpkin stand in front of their house on Maltby Road, Oakfield, with no price set on pumpkins, just a request for a donation in any amount to take some home.

Two years ago, the Lambs raised $800 for the fire department and last year, $1,200 for the library.

Fuel Young Minds is a food pantry started by Gehlert.

"On her own, Mrs. Gehlert was supplementing food to families who needed it and when some families (in the school) found out about it, we said we wanted to offer more support than what she was doing on her own."

Kendra said she wants her daughters to learn about supporting their local community but she also wanted to bring more attention to Fuel Young Minds.

Gehlert said the O-A community has really come together to support the program.

"We are very appreciative the support," Gehlert said. "The community has really stepped up and has been very generous to support our kiddos. The focus of Fuel Young Minds is our students can’t come to school and really benefit from education if their basic needs aren’t met."