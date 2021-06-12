Lancers wrap up perfect golf season with Section V title

Press release:

The Elba/OA Lancers Golf Team completed the perfect season Friday, winning their third Section V Class C Golf Team Championship in the last five golf seasons.

In the new Sectional format, the Lancers started their day at Caledonia Country Club defeating the Kendall Eagles by a score of 173-238. CJ Gottler, the 2021 Individual Sectional Champion, was the medalist with a three-over round of 38 on the par 35 front 9. Brayden Smith (43), Jake Walczak (45), and Travis Wiedrich (47) were the other scoring golfers for the Lancers. Lilly Tobin was the Eagles low golfer.

As the Lancers stayed loose following their semifinal match, they awaited the winners of Byron-Bergen and Gananda. Byron-Bergen was able to knock off the top seeded Gananda by a score of 190-203.

The Lancers and the Bees then were set to square off in the all Genesee Region Class C Final. CJ Gottler and Travis Wiedrich dominated with a 1-under 36 and a 43, respectively, on the par 37 back 9. Brayden Smith (46) and Jake Walczak (47) rounded out the scoring group for the Lancers, while Peyton Yasses and Cooper Colantonio also shot well with tying scores of 52.

The Lancers finished the season at a perfect 13-0 overall (10-0 League) while winning their fourth Genesee Region Division Title in five years and their third sectional title in that same time frame. CJ Gottler was also back to back individual Section V Class C champion.