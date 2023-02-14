Law and Order: Man accused of previously running from police accused of running again

Arthur Brown

Arthur J. Brown, 46, of Britton Road, Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance 3rd, obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence. Brown was reportedly the subject of a traffic stop on Jan. 31 by Officer Wesley Rissinger at an unspecified location in the City of Batavia. He allegedly fled on foot from his vehicle and attempted to hide a quantity of cocaine in a bush. Brown was arrested and arraigned in Centralized Court and ordered held in the Genesee County Jail. (Previously: Le Roy man in 'shots fired' case accepts plea deal)

Cassandra L. Elmore was arrested on warrants stemming from previous charges after she allegedly failed to appear in court as ordered. She was arrested on Aug. 30 on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, obstructing governmental administration, aggravated unlicensed operation third, operating a motor vehicle without inspection, and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 10, she was charged with obstructing governmental administration. Elmore was ordered held on $100,000 bail, $100,000 bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.

Cordero L. Royes, 35, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal contempt 2nd and burglary 2nd. Royes accused of violating a stay-away order of protection. Officer Stephen Quider reportedly found Royes in a residence he wasn't allowed to enter. Royes was arraigned in City Court and jailed without bail.

Jarrod K. Fotiathis, 28, no permanent residence, is charged with burglary 2nd, petit larceny and identity theft 2nd. Fotiathis is accused of entering another person's residence, stealing property and personal information and then using the personal information to defraud the victim. Fotiathis was arraigned in City Court and ordered held on $2,000 bail, $5,000 bond.

Toni B. Crenshaw, 30, of Church Street, Lockport, is charged with felony DWI, felony driving with a BAC of .18% or greater, and failure to keep right. Crenshaw was stopped at an unspecified location in the City of Batavia on Feb. 4 by Officer John Gombos. Crenshaw was released on an appearance ticket.

Jonathan K. Banks, 30, of Park Road, Batavia, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, tampering with physical evidence and obstructing governmental administration. During a traffic stop by Officer John Gombos on Jan. 31, Banks was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine. He allegedly attempted to flee on foot and fought with officers before being taken into custody. Banks was arraigned in Centralized Court and held in the Genesee County Jail.

Nikita N. Shook, 36, of East Main Street, Batavia, was arrested on three warrants out of City Court. She was arraigned in City Court and ordered held until her next court appearance.

A 16-year-old girl from Albion is charged with harassment 2nd. The girl was allegedly involved in a fight with another juvenile on Cherry Street in Batavia on Jan. 24. She was issued an appearance ticket.

Salvatore M. Motisi, 68, of Woodland Avenue, Farmingdale, is charged with DWI. Motisi is accused of driving his car over an embankment on an undisclosed street in the City of Batavia on Feb. 1. He was arrested by Officer Wesley Rissinger and released on an appearance ticket.

Jenna L. Josephite, 34, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with trespass. Josephite is accused of being in a local residence without permission on Feb. 4. Josephite was issued an appearance ticket.

Aamir K. Holloway, 23, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with harassment 2nd. Holloway was arrested on Feb. 6. No further details released. Holloway was issued an appearance ticket.

Zakara R Jackson, 19, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, was arrested on a warrant issued by the BCC and additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Jackson is accused of failure to appear as ordered on a previous arrest. She was held in the Genesee County Jail pending arraignments.