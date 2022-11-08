Law and Order: Oakfield man facing additional rape charge in Wyoming County

Ricardo Castillo

Ricardo Castillo, Jr., 39, of Oakfield, is charged with rape 1st and rape 3rd. Castillo was arrested in connection with an alleged crime reported on Oct. 26 in the Town of Sheldon. He was arrested as the result of a joint investigation by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office and the Genesee County Sheriff's Office. Castillo was arraigned in the Town of Warsaw Court and ordered held on $100,000 bail, $200,000 bond, or $400,000 partially secured bond. Previously: Oakfield man accused of multiple counts of rape and criminal sexual act

Jacqueese Wapnieski

Jacqueese X. Wapnieski, 19, of Batavia, is charged with burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 4th, grand larceny 4th, and criminal possession of stolen property 4th. Wapnieski is accused of breaking into a house on Tracy Avenue, Batavia, at 3:04 p.m. Oct. 31. He allegedly caused damage to the house and stole various household items. He was arraigned in City Court and released under supervision.

Stephen E. Pike, 26, of Pavilion, is charged with strangulation 2nd and criminal mischief 4th. Pike was arrested on Nov. 2 in connection with an incident reported at 2 a.m. Aug. 6 at a location on Liberty Street. He was arraigned in City Court and ordered held without bail.

Eric Peter Doleman, 52, of West Main Street, Batavia, and Curtis Williams, 56, of Pearl Street, Batavia, are charged with promoting prison contraband 2nd and conspiracy 6th. Doleman and Wiliams are accused of conspiring to have Williams smuggle in a $20 bill into the Genesee County Jail and pass it to Doleman during a visitation. Both were issued appearance tickets.

Jason H. Freeman, 41, of Batavia, is charged with failure to appear. Freeman was arrested on a warrant on Nov. 2, arraigned in City Court, and ordered held on $5,000 bail, $10,000 bond, or $20,000 partially secured bond.

Tamera A. Innocent, 25, of Dansville, is charged with harassment 2nd. Innocent is accused of striking a man in the face with a closed fist during an argument at 2 a.m. Oct. 30. Innocent was issued an appearance ticket.

Joanne Jones, 53, of Buffalo, is charged with harassment 2nd. Jones was allegedly involved in a disturbance at a residential facility on East Main Street at 9:51 p.m. Oct. 29. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Nolan Robert Powless, 25, of Pearl Street, Medina, is charged with petit larceny. Powless was arrested on a warrant issued in the Alabama Town Court. He was processed at the Genesee County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

Tyler M. Thomas, 30, of Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Thomas was arrested by State Police at 7:51 p.m. Nov. 4 in the Town of Lockport. He was released on an appearance ticket. No further information released.

Michal A. Casterline, 66, of Anderson, Ind., is charged with DWI and driving with a BAC of .08 or greater. Casterline was stopped by State Police at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Town of Darien. He was released on an appearance ticket.