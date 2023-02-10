Law and Order: Rochester woman accused of fleeing police

Brittany Leann Hollaert, 26, of Saint Paul Street, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny, unlawful fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unsafe passing on left, speed not reasonable and prudent, and failure to obey a police officer. Deputy Mason Schultz attempted to stop a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia at 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 3. As a result of the incident, Hollaert was arrested. Information on what was allegedly stolen was not released. Release status was not included in a press release.

Justin Swift, 43, of Gilbert St Le Roy, is charged with grand larceny 3rd. Swift was charged after an investigation by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi. It is alleged that Swift failed to report that he had earned wages through employment, resulting in him receiving $3,324 in SNAP benefits he was not entitled to. Swift was arrested and arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released on his own recognizance.'

David Michael Wahl, 57, of Scottsville, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd, no left-side mirror, unsecured license plate, and uninspected motor vehicle. Wahl was allegedly found in possession of narcotics following a traffic stop by Deputy Andrew Mullen on Feb. 6 at 9:08 p.m. on South Lake Road in Bergen. He was released on an appearance ticket.

James Dean Conway, 36, no residence provided, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property 4th. Conway is accused of operating and possessing a stolen vehicle on Route 20 in the Town of Bethany on Feb. 6 at 1:34 p.m. He was apprehended by Deputy James Stack. He was released on an appearance ticket.