On senior night, Le Roy beat Letchworth 61-30.

Jillian Curtis scored 22 points, grabbed 18 rebounds and knocked back five shots. Bryn Luckey scored 25 points and snatched four steals. Zharia Newton scored 8 points and had seven rebounds. Jen Pullyblank scored 10 points.

Also in girls basketball, Pavilion beat Cal-Mum 50 to 18.

Photos by Tim McArdle.