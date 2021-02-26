Le Roy falls to Haverling 60-45

Both Bryn Luckey and Jillian Curtis did their part Thursday night in Le Roy but it wasn't enough for the Lady Knights to overcome Haverling.

Haverling won 60-45.

Luckey scored 23 points and Curtis scored 13 and pulled in 12 rebounds. Goose Dunn had nine rebounds.

In other girls basketball:

Pavilion beat Keshequa 60-13

Batavia beat Sutherland 48-33 (game story)

Photos by Tim McArdle.