February 26, 2021 - 12:57pm
Le Roy falls to Haverling 60-45
posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, Le Roy.
Both Bryn Luckey and Jillian Curtis did their part Thursday night in Le Roy but it wasn't enough for the Lady Knights to overcome Haverling.
Haverling won 60-45.
Luckey scored 23 points and Curtis scored 13 and pulled in 12 rebounds. Goose Dunn had nine rebounds.
In other girls basketball:
- Pavilion beat Keshequa 60-13
- Batavia beat Sutherland 48-33 (game story)
Photos by Tim McArdle.
