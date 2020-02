In Monday's lone boys' basketball game, Le Roy lost to Hornell 50-43.

Cody Lytle scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds. Ethan Beswick scored nine and Andrew Loftus scored eight.

The Knights are 9-8 heading into the team's final regular-season home game tonight. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Girls basketball:

Hornell beat Le Roy, 82-52

Batavia beat Odyssey, 53-44

Photos by Tim McArdle.