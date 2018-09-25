Le Roy Fire District corrects misinformation spread about tax increase for ambulance

Press release:

Recent articles in the local media announced a proposal to create an ambulance district to provide emergency medical service to residents in the Town and Village of LeRoy.

One point in the article is misleading. The statement that funding to support this ambulance service would be arrived at by an increase in the “fire tax” is not correct.

The LeRoy Fire District is not in any way involved in the raising of funds or a tax increase in support of this effort. The Fire District is the only agency that can raise “fire tax”. The article states otherwise.

The Fire District is not opposed to, or in favor of the formation of this entity. The Fire District relies heavily on professional and well trained EMS service and transport services and works daily in harmony with the LeRoy Ambulance Service ambulance and EMS personnel.