Le Roy won its season opening-boys basketball game Friday night at home beating Haverling 53-51.

Andrew Loftus scored 19 points and had 13 rebounds. Cody Lytle scored 16 points and Mitchel Hockey scored 12 points.

Also in boys basketball on Friday, Batavia beat Honeoye Falls 62-57.

Photos and game information for Le Roy submitted by Tim McArdle.