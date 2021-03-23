March 23, 2021 - 12:02pm
Le Roy presents annual musical online, 'The Theory of Relativity'
Pandemic restrictions won't disrupt one of the most important traditions at Le Roy High School: the annual musical.
This year, music and drama students at Le Roy are presenting a virtual performance of "The Theory of Relativity" by Neil Bartram and Brian Hill.
Streaming tickets are available at leroycsd.org with performances at 7 p.m., April 8, 9 and 10.
The video above explains how the students brought the production together and the new technology skills they learned in the process.
