Le Roy science instructor named to Master Teacher program

Le Roy Central School is proud to announce that Jr.-Sr. High Science teacher Michael Chiulli was one of the 228 educators from across the state selected to join the New York State Master Teacher Program. He is in his 12th year teaching at Le Roy and has taught AP Biology, Living Environment, and Infectious Diseases over his years with the Oatkan Knights.

From Chiulli:

"When I learned about the NYS Master Teacher Program, I spoke with those who were involved and discovered it was the type of educational initiative that would not only enhance my pedagogy and content knowledge, but also allow me to collaborate and network with outstanding teachers.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with and learn from the master teachers in the program and share my own experiences and skills with them. The kinds of professional development offered in the program will expand upon and strengthen my teaching skills and increase my content knowledge and allow me to offer more opportunities for success for my students."

**********

Congratulations to Chiulli on being selected to join an elite group of educators in the New York State Master Teacher Program! His dedication to teaching, especially in the area of Science, has been a great resource for the Le Roy Central School District as he continues to encourage more students to pursue STEM studies and careers.

To join a list of 228 new members and more than 1,200 total Master Teachers across New York State is a great individual honor for Chiulli and for Le Roy Central School District students.



Merritt Holly, Le Roy Central School District Superintendent:

"This is such a deserving honor for Mike to be selected for the NYS Master Teacher Program. Mike is the ultimate dedicated professional who reaches all of his students and has created so many opportunities in and out of the classroom and, for some, has propelled them into a career in science!

"He is a very reflective teacher who has continued to evolve his practice to best prepare his students all while wearing his daily famous lab coat! Mike represents the teaching profession at its best and we congratulate him and his family for this prestigious honor!"

Tim McArdle, Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School Principal:

This is a four-year program that Mr. Chiulli will be participating in. He is the second Le Roy Jr.-Sr. High School teacher selected, following Mrs. Taryn Nole's acceptance last year. He will be engaging in peer mentoring and intensive content-oriented professional development opportunities.

"He will work closely with pre-service and early career teachers to foster a supportive environment for the next generation of STEM teachers, attend required regional cohort meetings, and participate in and lead several professional development sessions each year.