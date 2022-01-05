Le Roy tops Batavia 48-44 in first game of 2022 Rotary Tournament

In the first game of the first round of the Batavia Rotary Club Girls Basketball Classic, Le Roy beat Batavia 48-44.

For Le Roy, Kenna McKenzie and Lindsey Steffenille scored 13 points each.

For Batavia, Jaimin Macdonald scored 16 points and Jaylene Dersham scored 15 points.

Le Roy will face Notre Dame in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. tonight at GCC.

