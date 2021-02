Even with four grapplers winning their matches, Le Roy's wrestling team couldn't hold on for a win in its first meet of the season on Tueday night at Cal-Mum, losing 36-16.

Winners for Le Roy:

Joey Brennan, pin

Cole Rauscher, pin

Mike Covert, pin

Brock Flint, major decision, 13-2

Photos and information submitted by Tim McArdle.