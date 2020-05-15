LISTING: Phase One Businesses reopening in Genesee County

A limited number of businesses can now reopen under the state's plan for a controlled approach to easing pandemic restrictions. The Batavian is inviting Phase One businesses to share information about their businesses with our readers for free.

If you operate a locally owned Phase One business, please email [email protected] with the following information: Name of business, address, phone, website URL (optional), a very short description of what services you're providing and how (this is not a marketing message, just a short description).

This new list doesn't include Essential Businesses that we've previously listed. For that list, click here.

There are six categories of businesses in Phase One:

-- Construction;

-- Agriculture;

-- Forestry, fishing, and hunting;

-- Retail (limited to curbside or in-store pick up or drop off);

-- Manufacturing;

-- Wholesale trade.

For more information click here.

We will update this post with business listings as they come in and periodically boost it back to the top of the home page.