Lithium battery blamed for small fire at Red Roof Inn, one minor injury reported
A lithium battery is the likely cause of a small fire in a hotel room at the Red Roof Inn on Park Road in Batavia, according to a release from the Town of Batavia Fire Department.
The town was dispatched on an alarm of fire at 9:30 p.m., Wednesday, and hotel staff confirmed a short time later that there was a fire in a guest room.
The hotel was evacuated.
The fire, contained to a small corner of the room, was put out with an extinguisher and the structure was ventilated. Guests were allowed to return to their rooms a short time later.
A hotel guest sustained a minor burn on a foot and was transported by Mercy EMS to an area hospital for treatment.
According to the Department, the cause of the fire was a lithium-ion battery from a remote control car that overheated while being charged.
The Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
