Little movement reported in average gas prices
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.19, the same as one week ago (and the same as the week before that.) One year ago, the price was $2.64. The New York State average is $2.25 – down one cent since last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.71. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $2.20 (down one cent since last week)
- Buffalo - $2.22 (down one cent since last week)
- Ithaca - $2.19 (no change since last week)
- Rochester - $2.24 (no change since last week)
- Rome - $2.31 (no change since last week)
- Syracuse - $2.19 (no change since last week)
- Watertown - $2.30 (no change since last week)
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains at $2.19, which is significantly cheaper than last year (-45 cents). In a recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew, however, the current rate is approximately 600,000 barrels per day below last year’s rate in early October allowing prices to hold steady. Pump prices could decline if demand drops due to fewer road trips taken as the weather cools.
From Gas Buddy:
"Average gasoline prices largely remain rangebound as the tug of war between market forces continues to keep prices confined near current levels," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "On one side, the coronavirus situation would be pulling prices down as year-to-date gasoline demand stands some 13% lower than last year, but on the positive side is the possibility of economic stimulus that could boost households ahead of the election if the two parties can manage to agree. For now, with little action on either issue, oil markets are seeing a good amount of speculation and seesawing, and that will continue until we have a clear answer on whether Washington will deliver more economic aid to hard hit Americans."