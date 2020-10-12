Little movement reported in average gas prices

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.19, the same as one week ago (and the same as the week before that.) One year ago, the price was $2.64. The New York State average is $2.25 – down one cent since last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.71. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia - $2.20 (down one cent since last week)

Buffalo - $2.22 (down one cent since last week)

Ithaca - $2.19 (no change since last week)

Rochester - $2.24 (no change since last week)

Rome - $2.31 (no change since last week)

Syracuse - $2.19 (no change since last week)

Watertown - $2.30 (no change since last week)

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline remains at $2.19, which is significantly cheaper than last year (-45 cents). In a recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand grew, however, the current rate is approximately 600,000 barrels per day below last year’s rate in early October allowing prices to hold steady. Pump prices could decline if demand drops due to fewer road trips taken as the weather cools.