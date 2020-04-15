LIVE: GO ART! Virtual Birthday Party and Awards Show

Video Sponsor

Join GO ART! for the organization's first Virtual Birthday Party at 7 p.m.



The party includes gallery tours, live performances by Jackie Siegel McLean, Theresa & Mark Kehl, Madison Hoerbelt, and the Canning Family, thne Genean (Genesee-Orleans) Arts and Culture Awards, and winner announcements for our Quarantine contest and Juried Show, “Art of the Rural.”