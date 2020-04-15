Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 15, 2020 - 6:49pm

LIVE: GO ART! Virtual Birthday Party and Awards Show

posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, news, arts, entertainment, video, live stream, covid-19, coronavirus.
Video Sponsor

Join GO ART! for the organization's first Virtual Birthday Party at 7 p.m.

The party includes gallery tours, live performances by Jackie Siegel McLean, Theresa & Mark Kehl, Madison Hoerbelt, and the Canning Family, thne Genean (Genesee-Orleans) Arts and Culture Awards, and winner announcements for our Quarantine contest and Juried Show, “Art of the Rural.”

Calendar

April 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button