April 15, 2020 - 6:49pm
LIVE: GO ART! Virtual Birthday Party and Awards Show
posted by Howard B. Owens in GO ART!, news, arts, entertainment, video, live stream, covid-19, coronavirus.
Video Sponsor
Join GO ART! for the organization's first Virtual Birthday Party at 7 p.m.
The party includes gallery tours, live performances by Jackie Siegel McLean, Theresa & Mark Kehl, Madison Hoerbelt, and the Canning Family, thne Genean (Genesee-Orleans) Arts and Culture Awards, and winner announcements for our Quarantine contest and Juried Show, “Art of the Rural.”