April 2, 2020 - 1:17pm
LIVE: Interview with Teresa VanSon, director of the Genesee County Job Bureau
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, video, live stream.
Interview with Teresa VanSon, director of the Genesee County Job Bureau.
UPDATE: Oops, I messed up and didn't save the code for the video player right prior to the interview. Sorry. Here's the recorded interview.
UPDATE: Here are resources mentioned during the interview:
Unemployment Insurance Benefits
- Website www.labor.ny.gov/signin
- To file by phone 888-209-8124
- Questions number 800-833-3000
- They have also issued information on the federal CARES Act that provides enhanced Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for New Yorkers, as well as Guidance for Self-Employed Individuals and how to file an Unemployment Insurance Claim.
- https://www.labor.ny.gov/ui/
cares-act.shtm
- https://www.labor.ny.gov/ui/
pdfs/self-employed-ui-guide.
Genesee County Job Development Bureau