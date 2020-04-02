Local Matters

April 2, 2020 - 1:17pm

LIVE: Interview with Teresa VanSon, director of the Genesee County Job Bureau

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, video, live stream.
Interview with Teresa VanSon, director of the Genesee County Job Bureau.

UPDATE: Oops, I messed up and didn't save the code for the video player right prior to the interview. Sorry. Here's the recorded interview.

UPDATE: Here are resources mentioned during the interview:

Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Genesee County Job Development Bureau

