LIVE: Interview with Teresa VanSon, director of the Genesee County Job Bureau

Interview with Teresa VanSon, director of the Genesee County Job Bureau.

UPDATE: Oops, I messed up and didn't save the code for the video player right prior to the interview. Sorry. Here's the recorded interview.

UPDATE: Here are resources mentioned during the interview:

Unemployment Insurance Benefits

Website www.labor.ny.gov/signin

To file by phone 888-209-8124

Questions number 800-833-3000

They have also issued information on the federal CARES Act that provides enhanced Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) for New Yorkers, as well as Guidance for Self-Employed Individuals and how to file an Unemployment Insurance Claim.

https://www.labor.ny.gov/ui/ cares-act.shtm

cares-act.shtm https://www.labor.ny.gov/ui/ pdfs/self-employed-ui-guide. pdf

Genesee County Job Development Bureau