February 25, 2023 - 3:31pm
Livonia ends Batavia Girls sectional run 66-28
posted by Howard B. Owens in Sports, basketball, Batavia HS, batavia.
Batavia's short playoff run in Girls Basketball came to an end Friday night with a loss to Livonia, 66-28.
Anna Varland scored nine points and Adyson O'Donnell scored eight points.
Also in Girls Basketball:
- Notre Dame beat York, 69-46. Amelia McCulley scored 36 points. Emma Sisson scored 14 points.
- Hornell beat Le Roy, 70-40. Lindsey Steffenilla scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Kenna MacKenzie scored 12 points.
Photos by Steve Ognibene
