Livonia ends Batavia Girls sectional run 66-28

Batavia's short playoff run in Girls Basketball came to an end Friday night with a loss to Livonia, 66-28.

Anna Varland scored nine points and Adyson O'Donnell scored eight points.

Also in Girls Basketball:

Notre Dame beat York, 69-46. Amelia McCulley scored 36 points. Emma Sisson scored 14 points.

Hornell beat Le Roy, 70-40. Lindsey Steffenilla scored 14 points and had 10 rebounds. Kenna MacKenzie scored 12 points.

Photos by Steve Ognibene