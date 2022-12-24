December 24, 2022 - 2:21pm
Loader fire reported on fire in a hay barn on York Road, Le Roy
A loader is reported on fire in a hay barn at 9290 York Road, Le Roy.
Le Roy Fire and Pavilion Fire are dispatched.
UPDATE 2:23 p.m. Second alarm. Engine from City of Batavia, Stafford, Pavilion and Bergen all requested to the scene. The closest hydrant is East Main at York.
UPDATE 2:30 p.m.: The loader has been moved from the barn. The fire in the barn is out.
UPDATE 2:31 p.m.: The assignment can be held to what is currently on the road. Second alarm responding units canceled.
Recent comments