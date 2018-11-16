Local firefighters complete rope rescue training
Press release:
Ten area firefighters from six fire departments successfully completed the Rescue Tech Basic course held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on Sept. 17.
This 24-hour course prepares students for a wide variety of possible rescue scenarios.
Specialized rescue, search, technical rescue management, risk and priorities, use of ropes, knots and rope systems in a low-angle environment as well as the establishment of landing zones for helicopter operations were addressed.
The program involved demonstrations as well as practice sessions.
Congratulations to the following personnel:
- CITY OF BATAVIA FD: Stefano Napolitano
- TOWN OF BATAVIA FD: Joshua K. Boyle, Clayton A. Gorski
- BETHANY FD: Richard J. Klunder III
- CORFU FD: Glenn J. Eck, Daniel Smith, Jacob D. Stiles
- ELBA FD: Michael Pfendler
- STAFFORD FD: Dean A. Brooks, Randal J. Henning
To find out more about volunteering in your local community, visit ReadyGenesee.com.
