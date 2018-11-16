Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 16, 2018 - 3:19pm

Local firefighters complete rope rescue training

posted by Howard B. Owens in fire services, news.

rope1_picc.jpg

Press release:

Ten area firefighters from six fire departments successfully completed the Rescue Tech Basic course held at the Genesee County Fire Training Center on Sept. 17.

This 24-hour course prepares students for a wide variety of possible rescue scenarios.

Specialized rescue, search, technical rescue management, risk and priorities, use of ropes, knots and rope systems in a low-angle environment as well as the establishment of landing zones for helicopter operations were addressed.

The program involved demonstrations as well as practice sessions.

Congratulations to the following personnel:

  • CITY OF BATAVIA FD: Stefano Napolitano
  • TOWN OF BATAVIA FD: Joshua K. Boyle, Clayton A. Gorski
  • BETHANY FD: Richard J. Klunder III
  • CORFU FD: Glenn J. Eck, Daniel Smith, Jacob D. Stiles
  • ELBA FD: Michael Pfendler
  • STAFFORD FD: Dean A. Brooks, Randal J. Henning 

To find out more about volunteering in your local community, visit ReadyGenesee.com.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

November 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button