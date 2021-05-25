Local high schools planning graduations as close to normal as possible under state COVID guidelines

Unlike a year ago, when pandemic-related restrictions meant families showing up to football fields, school parking lots, and drive-in theaters in cars to witness student graduation, local school districts this year are trying to work within less strict COVID-190 guidelines to give students and families fairly traditional graduation ceremonies.

They will take place on school lawns, football fields, and in auditoriums.

Some schools are even planning proms for their seniors.

Here is what the districts are planning:

Alexander:

Prom: According to Superintendent Jared Taft, the students discussed their ability to hold a prom and abide by NYS Health Department guidelines and decided there was really no interest in planning a prom after considering having seniors and dates arrive at staggered times and dancing socially distanced with masks on.

Graduation: "We are planning graduation to take place similar to that of a sports event following the current guidelines for gatherings," Taft said, noting that guidelines may change by the date of the graduation ceremony.

Batavia:

Prom: There will be a prom at Van Detta Stadium from 7 to 11 p.m., June 19. There will be a 40x100 tent for dining and a 20x40 tent for dancing. Students will attend in pre-determined groups of 10. They will dine with that same group of 10 and enter the dancing tent in that group of 10. Outside of the tents, students can mingle with other guests.

Graduation: The ceremony will be on June 26 at Van Detta Stadium at 10:30 a.m. Attendees will be required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. There will be a rapid test available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the day of the ceremony. Graduates can invite five guests. The graduation will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to 5 p.m. that day and if there is rain at 5 p.m., the ceremony will be moved to 10:30 a.m., Sunday.

Byron-Bergen:

Prom and graduation: Patrick McGee, the high school principal who becomes superintendent on July 1, said the school is still in the process of planning. "When these events take place, we will ensure adherence to all health and safety guidelines set forth by the NYSDOH," he said.

Elba:

Prom: Elba will hold its prom at the Park Place Event Center at Batavia Downs. "They were wonderful to work with and wanted to collaborate with us to support our students with this special event," said Superintendent Ned Dale. "We will follow their prescribed guidance. Our staff will be on hand to supervise. Originally, we were planning on having the event on campus and outdoors until the recent changes in guidance that expanded the capacity indoors. We will follow the guidance at the time of this event."

Graduation: Elba will hold its graduation at 7 p.m., June 25 on the high school campus law. "We have plenty of room to spread out on the campus lawn," Dale said. "As of today, we will ask that everyone is masked. However, I don't know where NYS DOH will be in six weeks with more guidance after hearing the CDC changes today about masks and vaccinated individuals. We will follow the guidance at the time of this event."

Notre Dame:

Prom: We didn't receive any information on plans for a prom.

Graduation: Graduation along with a mass will be held at 2 p.m., June 6, at Resurrection Church. The school has created a seating chart for families attending the graduation. Each grad will be allowed to invite six guests. Guests who do not live the graduate will sit in rows designated "guest seating." Graduates must turn in a guest list to assist in checking in attendees. Attendees must wear a mask until seated. Vaccinated attendees can remove their masks once seated.

Le Roy:

Prom: Le Roy is planning a junior/senior prom for June 5 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Le Royan at Mercy Grove.

Graduation: Outside at Hartwood park at 11 a.m., June 26. Rain times will be later in the day, June 26, or, if necessary, at 11 a.m., June 27.

Oakfield-Alabama:

Prom: The prom will be held on June 5 at the Arrowhead Golf Club at the Timberlodge facility. Superintendent John Fisgus said: "Timberlodge has to follow the state guidelines for events which is not to exceed 250 person capacity for an indoor event (with no testing) or if they do, everyone needs a negative COVID test (72 hours before) or proof of vaccination (2 weeks from last shot). We will NOT exceed the 250 person capacity for our prom, so our students are good to go over there with no testing or proof of vaccination. Table assignments have already been created, and we will abide by what Timberlodge directs us to do (i.e., masking, cohorts dancing in certain areas, etc.)."

Graduation: O-A's graduation will be at 10 a.m., June 19, in the football stadium. Fisgus said, "For outdoor events, we will not exceed the 500 person capacity; therefore, our graduates and guests attending will not need to provide a negative COVID test or show proof of vaccination. Each graduate can invite eight guests (60 seniors graduating), and since we will have the seniors in a different location than the guests (bleachers vs. football field/track area), they are not considered part of the 500 capacity (per the guidance from May 3). We will socially distance each family on the field/track and have our usual ceremony, with fireworks!"

Pavilion:

Prom: There will be no school-sponsored prom; however, parents and students are planning a private event.

Graduation: The plans are being finalized. Superintendent Mary Kate Hoffman said, "The plan is to have an outdoor ceremony on our soccer field/track. We are considering running two identical ceremonies where half of the families would attend one or the other. This would allow each graduating senior to have more family members in attendance. We have a graduation committee working on decorations and special additions to the program to make this a memorable event."

Pembroke:

Superintendent Matthew Calderon said, "The state provided specific guidance for proms and graduations, which we will be adhering to. In both cases, we will stay under the capacity limits identified so that we do not need to require testing. The standard expectations for mask-wearing and social distancing we be in place.

Adding, "Both events will be relatively normal/traditional, with the exception of the fact that we need to reduce the numbers of tickets as compared to normal to stay under the capacity limits."