September 7, 2018 - 4:08pm

Local reporter took interest in economic development covering IDAs, takes job with GCEDC

Jim Krencik.

During his eight-year journalism career, Jim Krencik covered economic development in Orleans County and Genesee County, and has often happens with a lot of reporters, he took a keen interest in the topic he was covering.

A week ago, he left his job at the Batavia Daily News and went to work for the Genesee County Economic Development Center as the new director of marketing and communications. He replaces Rachael Tabelski, who is now director of the Batavia Development Corp.

"I started to cover the GCEDC and explaining the big projects and how deals come together, what's happening in our community, that was just really spurred an interest," Krencik said. "I've always been impressed by the work they do here. I think their vision is outstanding and I want to help that mission however I can in this role."

Krenick left the Daily News after five and a half years as a hard-working reporter covering local government, mostly, in Genesee County for a job that will pay him $47,000 a year, which is substantially more than a typical reporter makes at a small-circulation paper.

"It was just very interesting looking at the variety of sites that we have here in Genesee County," Krenick said. "It's interesting looking at the number of businesses that are coming in and thinking if I could do something to help, that's beneficial to the whole community. It is wonderful to not only to share that with the public, but to help the team make that happen; that is very attractive."

September 7, 2018 - 6:12pm
david spaulding
Joined: Sep 12 2011 - 5:46pm

Director of marketing? Is this job really necessary?... Does the GCEDC need marketing? From what I've read in the Batavian, all a company has to do is ask for tax pardons and BAM the rubber stamp is inked and stamped. Don't need a director for that. Director, the title implies there is a staff for if there was not, who would the director direct? Taxpayer gets fleeced again... Good job GCEDC.....

September 7, 2018 - 7:20pm
John Roach
Joined: May 29 2008 - 5:22am

Good choice. Jim will do a great job

