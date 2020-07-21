Local Matters

July 21, 2020 - 3:46pm

Local travel baseball team wins tournament in Lancaster

posted by Howard B. Owens in sports, baseball, United Travel Baseball.

This past weekend, United Travel Baseball's 12U team, based in Genesee County, played in the Lancaster Legends Classic and beat the Clarence Red Devils, 9-3 to claim the Gold Bracket Championship. The team is comprised of players from Batavia, Alexander, Oakfield, and Pembroke and include:  Landen Santini, Austin Humphrey, David Schnaufer, Jayden Bridge, Hayden “Meat” Schroeder, Mason Vigiano, Jaxon DelPriore, Leo Egloff, Mason Wells, Nolan Ball, Kylan Ball, and Anthony Pellegrino. The Team is coached by Jason Ball, Joey Santini, Statistics: Mike DelPriore and Equipment Manager: Dom DelPriore

