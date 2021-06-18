Lockport Teen Drowns at Indian Falls

A volunteer dive team attached with the Alden Volunteer Fire Department located the body of 18-year-old Jacob C. Minnick of Lockport in the churning waters below Indian Falls at 5:51 p.m. on Thursday.

Minnick had apparently gone to the falls with a group of friends to jump off the rocks into the water and after one jump shortly before 4 p.m. he resurfaced briefly and wasn't seen again.

His friends tried searching for him themselves before first responders from Pembroke, Indian Falls, and the Sheriff's Office arrived.

The City of Batavia's Fast Water Team was dispatched to assist in the search and team members were in the water for about an hour before the dive team was able to deploy. It took a diver about 11 minutes to locate Minnick's body. Coroner Karen Lang declared him dead at the scene.

Also assisting at the scene were Emergency Management and Corfu Fire.

Previously: Juvenile who jumped in Indian Falls has not been seen coming to the surface, rescue units responding