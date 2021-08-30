Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 30, 2021 - 4:08pm

Lost Pet: 'Appollo' is needed back at home

posted by Howard B. Owens in pets, batavia, news.

dogcopy.jpg

"Appollo" isn't lost in space but he is lost somewhere in Batavia.

His family would every much like him to return the the mothership on Hawley Drive.  He's been adrift since 8:30 a.m.

He's a skittish chap but will answer to his nickname, "Po." 

"Appollo" has made only one-and-a-half rotations around the sun, so still just a pup.  He is a husky and black and sliver and weighs about 50 pounds.

If found could they contact the Genesee County Animal Shelter, BPD, or leave a message at (585) 343-6865.

Comments

Calendar

August 2021

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button