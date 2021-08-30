August 30, 2021 - 4:08pm
Lost Pet: 'Appollo' is needed back at home
"Appollo" isn't lost in space but he is lost somewhere in Batavia.
His family would every much like him to return the the mothership on Hawley Drive. He's been adrift since 8:30 a.m.
He's a skittish chap but will answer to his nickname, "Po."
"Appollo" has made only one-and-a-half rotations around the sun, so still just a pup. He is a husky and black and sliver and weighs about 50 pounds.
If found could they contact the Genesee County Animal Shelter, BPD, or leave a message at (585) 343-6865.
