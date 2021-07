A mailbox is reportedly on fire in the area of 5976 Clinton Street Road, Stafford.

The caller was a passerby and said the location was between Westbrook Road and Mill Road.

Stafford Fire is dispatched.

UPDATE 11:10 p.m.: A second caller reports the location is at former Oderkirk Farm. A chief just arriving on scene confirms a mailbox on fire.

UPDATE 11:13 p.m.: The fire is out.