October 30, 2018 - 7:07pm
Man reported to have leg stuck in a sinkhole
East Pembroke Fire has been dispatched to the Apple Grove Mobile Home Park on Pratt Road, Batavia, to assist a man whose leg has become stuck in a sinkhole.
