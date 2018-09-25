Marlins extend affiliate agreement with Muckdogs for two years

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs and Miami Marlins have announced a two-year extension to their Player Development Contract (PDC). The previous agreement expired following the 2018 season. With this affiliation extension, Miami Marlins Prospects will continue their development in Batavia through the 2020 season.

“After an improved season on the field, we are excited for the future of the Miami Marlins and are looking forward to continuing our relationship with the extension of our Player Development Contract for the next two seasons,” said Batavia’s Dave Chase. “As we continue our affiliation with the Marlins, we’re focused on further enhancing the ballpark and creating a first-class experience for Marlins prospects and our loyal fans."

The Miami Marlins and Batavia Muckdogs original affiliation agreement began in the 2013 season. In the six seasons since arriving in Batavia, there have been 12 former Muckdogs to make their Major League debut.

“This extension allows our future Major Leaguers to continue their development in Batavia against top-level competition in the New York-Penn League,” said Miami Marlins Director of Player Development Dick Scott.