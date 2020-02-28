Matt Landers to replace Jay Gsell as County Manager after Gsell's retirement in August

Press release:

At the February 26th Legislature meeting, County Manager Jay Gsell announced his plan to retire as of August 14, 2020. He will have twenty-seven years as county manager and a total of forty-five years working in government. Upon earning his bachelor’s degree from the College of William and Mary he immediately went on to American University earning his Master of Public Administration degree. In the late 1970’s and through the 1980’s he served as assistant or city manager in the Cities of Trenton, Norton Shores, Eau Claire, Winchester, Cumberland, and Marshalltown. In 1993, after rising to the top of 70 applicants from a national search, Jay was appointed county manager by the Genesee County Legislature.

According to Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein, he has completely immersed himself in Genesee County, a place he and his wife, Ann Marie call home. “Jay wears many hats; county manager and budget officer, family-man, member (and past president) of Rotary, United Way board member and chair of the county’s comprehensive plan committee to name a few,” said Stein.

In addition to announcing his retirement date, Gsell shared details of the succession plan which includes Assistant County Manager Matthew Landers' appointment to the position. The Legislature has met with Matt and look forward to a seamless transition. Mr. Landers brings nearly ten years of municipal experience beginning with a three-year stint as director of real property tax services before a promotion to deputy treasurer and in 2014 assistant county manager. Matt and wife, Melissa are lifelong Genesee County residents. He attended The College at Brockport where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Public Administration. He’s an active member of Kiwanis Club, Leadership Genesee graduate and is a certified public accountant. Matt can been seen coaching daughter Katie’s softball team or working on the fields at Lyons Park or pitching to son, Ben at batting practice. “We are well-positioned to maintain quality administration of our county and look forward to promoting home-grown Matt Landers to county manager,” said Shelley Stein.