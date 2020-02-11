McMurray attacks Trump budget that cuts Social Security and Medicare

Press release:

Nate McMurray, the Democrat running to replace disgraced felon Chris Collins, today blasted the newly proposed budget and vowed to protect programs like Social Security and Medicare from Washington’s financial mismanagement. The budget would explode the federal deficit and hurt seniors, while protecting massive tax cuts for the wealthy.

“This is a bad budget, plain and simple. I’ve been in business my whole life, and if I proposed a budget this poorly thought out, I’d get fired immediately. It will steal from seniors on a fixed income, give money away to the rich, and explode the deficit that our grandchildren’s children, as it already stands, will be paying for,” said Nate McMurray.

“Unlike my opponent, I didn’t grow up rich and I know how these programs provide a vital lifeline for working families here. But it’s clearer now than it’s ever been -- Trump lied when he said he’d protect Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare. It’s all right there in the budget. The harsh reality is, people will die if there are cuts to these programs. Our local hospitals will close. The people of NY-27, and the media, need to ask Chris Jacobs why he supports these cuts that will hurt our elderly and devastate our communities.”