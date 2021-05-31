May 31, 2021 - 8:18am
Memorial Day parades and ceremonies in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in Memorial Day, news, veterans.
Councilman Bob Bialkowski shared this Memorial Day photo of the front of his house. Bialkowski has organized today's Memorial Day Parade in Batavia, which starts in Eastown Plaza at 9:45 a.m.
Other events in the county today:
- Alexander: Ceremony in the Alexander Village Cemetery at 11 a.m.
- Bergen: Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. in Hickory Park.
- Byron: Ceremony in the Byron Cemetery at 11 a.m.
- Corfu: Parade at noon from the Corfu Fire Hall to the Intermediate School. Ceremony to follow.
- Elba: Ceremony at Maple Lawn Cemetery at 10 a.m.
- Le Roy: Parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at the American Legion Hall and ending at Trigon Park with a ceremony to follow.
- Memorial services at the VA Center at 8:30 a.m., the NYS Vets Home at 8:45 a.m., Harvester Avenue at 9:30 a.m., Upton Monument at 10 a.m., the War Memorial at Jerome Center at 10:30 a.m., Glenn S. Loomis Grave, Elmwood Cemetery, 11:30 a.m., Hanson Brothers Grave, Grandview, at noon.
Comments