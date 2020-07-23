Mercy Flight called to accident at intersection on Bank Street Road, Batavia

Video Sponsor

One person was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital following a two-vehicle T-bone accident at about 10:20 a.m. on Bank Street Road at Batavia Elba Town Line Road, Town of Batavia.

According to Trooper Mark Catanzaro, the initial investigation indicates that an eastbound white van failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the side by a southbound pickup truck.

Two other people sustained minor injuries in the accident and were taken by Mercy EMS to area hospitals. A fourth person was treated and released at the scene.

Names have not yet been released.

