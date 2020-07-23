Local Matters

July 23, 2020 - 1:46pm

Mercy Flight called to accident at intersection on Bank Street Road, Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, batavia.
One person was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital following a two-vehicle T-bone accident at about 10:20 a.m. on Bank Street Road at Batavia Elba Town Line Road, Town of Batavia.

According to Trooper Mark Catanzaro, the initial investigation indicates that an eastbound white van failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection and was struck in the side by a southbound pickup truck.

Two other people sustained minor injuries in the accident and were taken by Mercy EMS to area hospitals. A fourth person was treated and released at the scene.

Names have not yet been released.

